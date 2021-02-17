NASA

Virginia Student Beat 28,000 Contestants in Naming Mars Rover ‘Perseverance'

"I hope that people in the future will look at this rover as a shining example of human perseverance for years to come," said 14-year-old Alex Mather

By Derrick Ward

NBC Universal, Inc.

The rover due to set down on Mars Thursday got its name, Perseverance, from a student in Virginia.

“I named the rover ‘Perseverance,’ and I hope that people in the future will look at this rover as a shining example of human perseverance for years to come,” said 14-year-old Alex Mather, whose idea beat out 28,000 other students across the U.S.

Alex, a student at Lake Braddock Secondary School did some research to come up with the name, and somewhere along that process emerged a theme that became his obvious choice.

U.S. & World

polar vortex 10 hours ago

Power Outages Linger for Millions as Another Icy Storm Looms

coronavirus vaccine 3 hours ago

Crippling Weather Hampers Vaccine Deliveries, Distribution

“One day I just realized that Mars missions are so hard and there’s incredible perseverance shown by both the mission and the rover itself, so why not just go with that one?” Alex said.

The mission is aimed at a 28-mile-wide crater called Jézero. Scientists will look for signs of past life and samples of Martian material to jettison back to earth in about another decade. By then, scientists hope human exploration on the planet will begin.

Alex will be well into his career by then. He dreams of becoming an engineer at NASA after finishing high school and college.

“What I want to make sure is that whatever happens, I am in the place at NASA where I can do the most good and help the most,” Alex said.

This article tagged under:

NASAMarsMars Rover
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us