Congo

Volcano Erupts Near Congolese City of Goma; Residents Flee

Mount Nyiragongo’s last eruption, in 2002, left hundreds dead and coated airport runways in lava

Congo-Volcano
Raphael Kaliwavyo Raks-Brun via AP

Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava onto a major highway as panicked residents tried to flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million.

No evacuation order was given by authorities, and there was no immediate word on any casualties. Witnesses, though, said lava already had engulfed one highway that connects Goma with the city of Beni in North Kivu province.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mount Nyiragongo’s last eruption, in 2002, left hundreds dead and coated airport runways in lava.

U.S. & World

Israel-Hamas 2 hours ago

Hamas Defiant With Military Parade, Appearance of Top Leader

COVID-19 2 hours ago

New COVID-19 Cases Plummet to Lowest Levels Since Last June

Authorities at the Goma Volcano Observatory initially said it was the nearby Nyamulagira volcano that had erupted, only adding to the confusion. The two volcanos are located about 13 kilometers (8.1 miles) apart.

Volcanologist Charles Balagizi said the observatory’s report was based on the direction in which the lava appeared to be flowing, which was toward Rwanda rather than Goma.

Goma sits along the border between Congo and neighboring Rwanda, and is a regional hub for humanitarian agencies, as well as the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO.

___

This version has been corrected to show that the Goma Volcano Observatory now reports that Mount Nyiragongo was the volcano that erupted, not the nearby Nyamulagira.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CongoVolcano
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us