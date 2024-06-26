Recalls

Volkswagen recalls over 271,000 SUVs because front passenger air bag may not inflate in a crash

The recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from the 2021 through 2024 model years, and some 2020 through 2024 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

By The Associated Press

Germany Volkswagen
AP

Volkswagen is recalling more than 271,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the front passenger air bag may not inflate in a crash.

VW says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that wiring under the front passenger seat can develop a fault. If that happens, it could deactivate the sensor that determines if a passenger is on board, disabling the air bag and increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

If a fault happens, drivers would get a warning sound and an error message on the instrument panel. VW says in documents that owners should avoid use of the front passenger seat if possible until the recall repairs have been made.

Dealers will replace the sensor mat and wiring harness at no cost to owners, who are expected to get letters starting Aug. 16.

VW said it has 1,730 warranty claims that could be related to the problem.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Recalls
