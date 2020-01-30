‘Voodoo’ Murder Suspect Texted ‘Yuh Dead Today’ to Victim: Florida Police

A Florida man who killed another man who he thought had placed a "voodoo curse" on him texted the victim that he would die that day, Miramar Police said.

Najay Marcellos Jackson, 19, was arrested on a premeditated murder charge in the Wednesday morning shooting that happened in the 8900 block of Southwest 19th Street, an arrest report said.

According to the report, a witness told police they heard several gunshots and saw a man walking to a bicycle as he tucked an object into his waistband and rode off on the bicycle.

Officers searched the area and found the victim, who had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

The report said surveillance footage showed Jackson arriving in the area on a bicycle and making contact with the victim. Two of the victim's friends were able to identify Jackson from the surveillance images, the report said.

Earlier in the day, Jackson had texted with the victim to tell him "Yuh dead today," the report said. Shortly before the shooting, Jackson texted the victim "Sliding to u," then texted "Slide to the gate," and the victim responded "Ight," the report said.

Miramar Police spokeswoman Tania Rues said Thursday that Jackson believed that the victim had put a "voodoo curse" on him.

Jackson was booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.