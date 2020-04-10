Vt. Gov. Phil Scott Expected to Lengthen Stay-at-Home Order

Gov. Phil Scott is expected to lengthen Friday his stay-at-home order for Vermonters, which has been in place for two weeks.

He is scheduled to hold a media briefing at 11 a.m.

Through Thursday, there were 630 cases and 23 deaths due to COVID-19 in the Green Mountain State.

The Vermont Department of Corrections is expected to release Friday the full results of testing of inmates and staff from one prison after 28 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

The department said Thursday 328 tests were done on inmates and staff at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton.

The results of the first 167 tests found the 28 positive tests from inmates and five staff members. None of the inmates with positive tests has shown any symptoms of the disease.

In Vermont, where at least 23 people have died with the new coronavirus, the state university's main gymnasium is being filled with hospital beds.

The positive inmates will be moved to the St. Johnsbury prison, where they will be isolated until they recover.

Staff members will stay home until they recover.

All Vermont prisons are now on full lockdown, which means inmates are remaining in their cells.

Protective masks have been delivered to all the prisons for both inmates and staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.