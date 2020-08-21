Vt. Gov. Scott to Give Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

There are currently 1,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including four new ones reported on Thursday.

Fifty-eight people have died from complications due to the coronavirus as of Thursday. Two people remain hospitalized.

Schools are set to reopen in Vermont in the coming weeks, with many districts opting for a hybrid approach amid concerns over the virus.

"Kids will have been away from school for more than five months when they return in September," Scott said last week. "We don't know the full impact, but what we do know is not all families have been able to manage this since March, which means the inequity that existed before schools closed has likely gotten worse."