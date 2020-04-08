WATCH LIVE: Vt. Gov. Scott Provides Update on Coronavirus Response

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott was scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday to update the public on the state's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Scott was set to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

As of Tuesday, the state had reported 575 cases of COVID-19, including 23 fatal cases.

Earlier in the week, Scott warned residents the state was bracing for an increase in positive cases.

"As we head into the next few weeks, we need to be prepared for things to get worse before they get better," Scott said in a news conference Monday.

"Staying home and separating... from others will be more important than ever," he said, adding failing to do so would overburden the health care system and lead to more deaths.

Last week, health officials recommended that residents wear cloth masks in public even if they don't have symptoms, based on federal guidelines. This was a reversal from previous advice saying this was not necessary or helpful.

Wearing a cloth mask would not prevent the wearer from getting the virus, but could help keep asymptomatic people with coronavirus from spreading it.