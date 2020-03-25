Vermont

Vt. Gov. Scott to Update Public as Non-Essential Businesses Prepare for Shutdown

Seven people have died from COVID-19 in the state

By Staff and wire reports

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott was scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday, a day after ordering non-essential businesses to halt in-person operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott and other officials were expected to address the governor's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order at 11 a.m.

The order mandates that all businesses and not-for-profit entities not exempted suspend all in-person business operations by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Online or phone operations, or sales through curbside pickup or delivery only, can continue. Grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, and health care operations and news media are exempt. 

Health officials on Tuesday announced two new death from the COVID-19 outbreak, bringing the state's total to seven. There were 95 confirmed cases of the disease as of the same day.

Five of the deaths have been linked to the Burlington Health & Rehab care facility.

Employees of the facility are now having their temperatures checked before their shifts and the state has been working with the center to try to stabilize the situation, health officials say.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

