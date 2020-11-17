Vt. Gov. to Give COVID-19 Update

Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus in Vermont on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Vermont reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Nineteen people are currently hospitalized with the virus, including one in intensive care. No new deaths were reported.

Right now, the 7-day average of percent positive tests in the state is 1.7%.

When he last spoke on Friday, Scott announced the state would temporarily prohibit gatherings involving more than one household and close bars and social clubs in an effort to curb the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The ban on multi-household gatherings, which began Friday, applies to indoor and outdoor settings and public and private spaces.

In Vermont, aid is being provided to two industries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bars and social clubs, meanwhile, will be required to close to in-person service Saturday at 10 p.m. Restaurants can remain open, but must close in-person services at 10 p.m.

Museums, gyms, restaurants and other customer-facing businesses will be required to keep a daily log of all who enter their facilities.

College students returning for the holiday break are required to quarantine for 14 days, or for seven days with a negative coronavirus test result. This applies to in-state and out-of-state students.

"We've proven these steps are effective and we can improve our trajectory," Scott said Friday. "I want to thank those Vermonters who have done their part, who wear their masks, who skip the Halloween parties, who cancel travel, and kept their social circle small. It's this type of commitment that will get us through this sooner."