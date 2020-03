Vermont Gov. Phil Scott was scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus Friday morning.

Scott was scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m.

This comes after the governor on Thursday ordered Vermont schools to stay closed into summer break.

The state's "stay home, stay safe" order also went into effect on Thursday, urging people to cut back on social interactions to slow the spread of the virus.

Nine people have died in the Green Mountain State from COVID-19.