Vt. to Allow Limited Visitation at Hospitals, Senior Care Facilities

Vermont will begin a phased-in approach to allow visitors at senior care facilities and hospitals, with a goal to have policies ready in time for Father's Day.

Gov. Phil Scott said the phased-in approach, which is still being developed based on CDC and CMS guidelines, will involve specific protocols for different types of facilities.

Seniors living in long-term care facilities will be able to have outdoor visits with two people per day by Monday the latest, with state officials hoping to expedite the process to allow for visitors this weekend. Residents will also be able to socialize with each other outside, though indoor dining and activities remain prohibited. Non-essential workers are also precluded from the relaxed restrictions.

Long-term care residencies must maintain a contact clock of all visitors, who will be screened upon entry, and ensure all safety protocols are adhered to, including appropriate access to adequate personal protective equipment for staff.

Hospitals will be able to admit visitors as well. Under state guidelines, most patients for in-patient, acute care and emergency or express care are allowed one visitor at a time. Those in out-patient clinics are not permitted to have visitors. Both measures have certain exceptions for patients who require additional care.

State guidelines are intended as a baseline for hospitals, which are expected to develop individual visitation policies tailored to the needs of each facility and availability of supplies.

Health officials issued guidance for people over the age of 65, who are generally more at risk for complications when contracting coronavirus. Technical guidance for senior centers will be issued Wednesday afternoon.

The Vermont Health Department reported a total of 1,130 coronavirus cases Wednesday, which remains unchanged from the day prior.

The number of deaths in Vermont from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has remained steady at 55 since late May. There were two people hospitalized in Vermont with COVID-19 and 10 people hospitalized while under investigation for the disease on Tuesday.

Vermont officials have been monitoring an outbreak in Winooski that has resulted in 83 cases. While the three new cases reported Tuesday were in Chittenden County, where Winooski is located, none of the cases were linked to the outbreak, said Vermont Health Department spokesman Ben Truman.

