Ex-Conn. Man Charged With Murder on the High Seas in Mother's 2016 Death

A Vermont man was arrested on charges including murder on the high seas in the 2016 death of his mother on a boat that had sparked a civil legal saga, federal prosecutors announced.

Nathan Carman was arrested Tuesday on an eight-count indictment, according to officials at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont. The document also charges Carman with an inheritance fraud scheme involving the deadly shooting of his grandfather in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013.

Both killings are allegedly part of a scheme to obtain money from Carman's grandfather. Carman, a 28-year-old from Vernon, Vermont, faces life imprisonment if he's convicted of the murder on the high seas charge, and each fraud charge carries up to 30 years in prison.

Relatives have previously accused Carman of killing his mother, Linda Carman, and his grandfather, John Chakalos, a wealthy real estate developer, in a scheme to inherit $7 million that Chakalos had left to Linda Carman.

Nathan and Linda Carman were on the son's fishing boat, The Chicken Pox, for a fishing trip when it sank in 2016, leaving Carmen's mother, Linda Carman, missing and presumed dead.

Carman has denied doing anything to intentionally make the boat unseaworthy.

