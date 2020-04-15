Vt. Officials to Provide Coronavirus Update

Vermont officials are expected to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Wednesday morning.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 situational update at 11 a.m., and Gov. Phil Scott is also expected to highlight non-governmental organizations that have supported the state's response to the coronavirus.

Scott said Monday that Vermont may be seeing a plateau in coronavirus cases, but continued to urge residents to stay at home.

"While we’ve seen a flattening of the curve, we still don’t know if we’ve reached the peak," he said, "so as difficult as it is, we must continue to stay home so we don’t overwhelm our hospital system."

The number of new cases per day is getting smaller and seems to be leveling off, Scott said.

Vermont's stay-at-home order is in effect amid the coronavirus outbreak, and businesses that remain open are making big changes.

The state Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there had been one additional coronavirus-related death and four new cases overall.

The latest data brought the state's total number of cases of the novel coronavirus to 752, including 29 deaths.

Levine continues to urge people to wear masks in public, warning that failure to do so puts them at "extreme risk" of contracting or spreading the disease in a pre-symptomatic phase.

On Friday, Scott extended Vermont's state of emergency status until May 15. It had been set to expire on April 15. The state of emergency includes the Vermont's stay-at-home order. Schools remain closed through the end of the school year.