Tension Outside Walter Reed as President Trump's Supporters, Protesters Gather

Supporters sending well-wishes to President Donald Trump, who has COVID-19, gathered outside Walter Reed Hospital on Saturday to wish the country’s most prominent patient a speedy recovery.

Tensions grew during the afternoon when anti-Trump protesters arrived, NBC News reported.

A minor physical altercation broke out between a supporter of Trump who was not wearing a mask and an anti-Trump protester outside the hospital, according to NBC News. No arrests were reported.

About 50 people, mostly Trump supporters, were gathered on Saturday afternoon, NBC News reported.

A handful of supporters arrived outside the hospital before 9 a.m. to show their support with a Trump 2020 campaign flag and an American flag.

The number of well-wishers is expected to grow throughout the day.

The supporters that came early on a cool fall morning were fewer in number than the crowd that gathered Friday night as Marine One touched down to bring the president for treatment.

As a mask-clad President Trump stepped off Marine One, a crowd of onlookers rushed to the gates of Walter Reed to get a glimpse of the moment Trump, who has downplayed the severity of the pandemic, went to the hospital for treatment. The White House says his symptoms include a low-grade fever and fatigue.

Many in the crowd weren't wearing masks, although Montgomery County, where Walter Reed is located, mandates almost everyone wear face coverings in public.

On Saturday, face-coverings appeared more common, but many attendees still went without — and it became an issue between the president's supporters and anti-Trump people in the crowd.

“We can’t hear you, you might want to take your mask off, come on,” a Trump supporter shouted into a megaphone, NBC News reported.

The president was visible for only a few moments as he stepped into a waiting SUV. Those seconds that made the trip to Bethesda, Maryland, worthwhile for some of his supporters.

“It’s always beautiful to see the president, it’s always beautiful, even with this type of circumstance,” D.C. Resident Eleni Dorian said.

Photos: President Trump's Supporters Offer Prayers, Well-Wishes Outside Walter Reed Hospital

“He's our president, he’s our boss, we are coming here to support him,” one supporter in a camouflage Trump cap said.

Curiosity brought the Banwait family out.

Veer, a 7th grader, is learning about the U.S. government in school right now.

“It was cool to know, to see all this happen in real-time. But then again, I don’t want bad for anyone,” he said.

For Veer’s mom, Kiran Banwait, seeing the president walk of Marine One under his own power is a good sign — and seeing him wear a mask sends a much-needed message.

“It just shows that he cares. Now, he’s more aware, he needs to be more aware and he needs to wear a mask,” she said.

The White House says the president remains in charge and Walter Reed offers everything he will need to recover from COVID-19 and continue to work. That includes living space, an office for his chief of staff and medical facilities.

Trump also has people like Dorian praying for a speedy recovery.

“He’s going to be ok because God’s in control. I’m sending prayers his way,” she said.