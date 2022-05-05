safety tips

Want to Make Your Pool Safer? Here Are Some Tips and Must-Have Backyard Equipment

Follow these tips on how to maintain a safer home pool and help prevent a tragedy

A backyard pool promises endless summer fun, but it also comes with the huge responsibility of keeping little ones out of harm’s way.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4 years old and the second leading cause of unintentional death in children ages 5 to 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has the following tips on how you can help prevent a tragedy: 

The CPSC's Pool Safely campaign offers additional tips on how to make sure your family stays safe poolside.

  • Starting swimming lessons early can be critical.
  • Adults should always be present when children are around a pool. In 69% of drownings, children were not expected to be in or near a pool.
  • If your child goes missing, the first place to check should always be the pool. Every second counts. 

