Qassem Soleimani

Was it Legal for Donald Trump to Order the Killing of a Top Iranian General?

The U.S. government justified the strike as an act of self-defense

AP Photo/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader, File

President Donald Trump's decision to carry out a lethal targeted strike against an Iranian general widely said to have American blood on his hands has renewed an international legal debate about the line between warfare and assassination that has never fully been resolved.

The U.S. government justified the strike as an act of self-defense, saying that Qassem Soleimani, the leader of an elite Iranian military and intelligence unit, had been plotting attacks on Americans — an allegation that few analysts seriously doubt, given his track record as the architect of Iranian attacks abroad.

Brian Hook, the Department of State's special representative for Iran, told Al Arabiya television Friday that Soleimani was planning an attack on U.S. facilities and workers in Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria that would have killed hundreds of Americans.

U.S. & World

US Military 10 mins ago

Trump on Iran: ‘We Do Not Seek Regime Change’

Iran 34 mins ago

Tensions Soar as Iran Vows to Respond for Soleimani Killing

But the United Nations official in charge of examining targeted killings, Agnes Callamard, questioned the operation in a series of tweets, noting that the U.S. did not detail any specific plot involving Soleimani. 

To get the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Qassem SoleimaniDonald Trump
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us