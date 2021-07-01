Washington Football Team Fined $10M After Workplace Culture Probe; Snyder Steps Aside

WFT fined $10 million after investigation into workplace culture originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team will pay a $10 million fine after the NFL conducted a lengthy investigation into the franchise's culture and team owner Dan Snyder will step aside indefinitely from his role in day-to-day operations of the club, the league and team announced on Thursday.

The investigation by Beth Wilkinson, according to the league, found that for many years the workplace environment within the team "both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional" with frequent bullying and intimidation, creating a culture of fear.

The investigation also found that a number of women were sexually harassed and experienced "a general lack of respect in the workplace."

"I have learned a lot in the past few months about how my club operated, and the kind of workplace we had," Snyder said in a statement. "It is now clear that the culture was not what it should be, but I did not realize the extent of the problems or my role in allowing that culture to develop and continue."

"I know that as owner, I am ultimately responsible for the workplace," he added.

According to the league and the team, Tanya Snyder, his wife who was named co-CEO earlier this week, "will assume responsibilities for all day-to-day team operations and represent the club at all league meetings and other league activities for at least the next several months."

Dan Snyder, meanwhile, "will concentrate on a new stadium plan and other matters."