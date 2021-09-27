A bus driver in Washington state was fatally stabbed in front of a group of elementary school students riding the bus Friday, police said.

Students from Longfellow Elementary School in Pasco were aboard the bus when an older man boarded and began stabbing the driver, who was not identified, police said, NBC affiliate KNDU reported.

The driver lost control of the bus, which jumped the curb and crashed into some bushes, the Tri-City Herald of Kennewick reported.

The suspect, who has not been identified, waited at the scene for police to arrive and was taken into custody, the Herald reported. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

No children were physically harmed, KNDU reported.

