WATCH: Ariarne Titmus' Coach Has Epic Reaction to Her Win Over Katie Ledecky

U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky won silver in the 400m women’s freestyle, losing to her Australian rival Ariarne Titmus in a much anticipated show down. The two swimmers were neck-and-neck all the way to the wall, with Titmus pulling ahead in the final meters.

It was a big win for Titmus and her country, and her excitement could only be matched by the exuberance of her coach.

Titmus and her coach deserve to be excited. Ledecky opened her appearance in Tokyo by winning the best time in the preliminary heats of the event, in which she holds the world and Olympic records. To defeat Ledecky on such a big stage was no small feat.