WATCH AT 4 PM: Governor to Hold COVID-19 Briefing

The governor will hold a briefing at 4 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the impact of COVID-19 on Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont, as well as Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford and Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon will take part in the news conference.

On Thursday morning, Lamont took part in a news conference with Delphin-Rittmon about an increase in overdose deaths amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said there was a 22 percent increase in drug overdose deaths between January and May of 2020 from the same period in 2019 and attributed it to the isolation due to COVID-19 and the anxiety felt due to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance on COVID-91 testing and no longer recommends testing for everyone who’s been exposed to COVID-19, saying people who don’t have symptoms “do not necessarily need a test."

Some epidemiologists have been critical because of the spread asymptomatic people are suspected of being capable of.

The CDC recently changed its position on people needed to self-quarantine for 14 days if traveling to other states, but Connecticut won't drop its quarantine advisories, according to state health officials.

On Wednesday, Lamont, as well as Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York and Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey today released a joint statement criticizing the change in guidance from the CDC and added that they will not be changing their testing priorities.

“This 180-degree reversal of COVID-19 testing guidelines is reckless, and not based on science and has the potential to do long-term damage to the institution’s reputation,” the statement from the governors says.

They said the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have not shared their scientific rationale for the change in policy, which “threatens the robust testing regimes our states have worked tirelessly to stand up with our federal partners.”

“Health experts recommend testing close contacts of individuals with COVID-19 to identify and prevent asymptomatic spread. This type of robust testing by our states has been a key factor in our success so far to flatten the curve in the tristate area,” the governors wrote. “New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will continue to follow the advice of health experts to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19, and therefore will not be changing our guidance that prioritizes testing for this population.”

