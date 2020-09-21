‘Census Cowboy' Taken Into Custody After Riding Horse on Chicago Expressway During Rush Hour

The man who has become known as the “Dread Head Cowboy” in Chicago was spotted riding his horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday afternoon, with a motorcycle escort accompanying him.

The unique scene unfolded on the southbound side of the expressway just after 4 p.m. Monday, with the man riding his horse near 63rd Street when NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter hovered overhead.

“Kids lives matter. Until kids lives matter, nothing else matters,” he said during a Facebook Live he filmed while riding on the highway. “We’re fitting to shut down the whole Dan Ryan.”

There are traffic delays developing as a result of the horse being on the highway. The horse and rider have exited the highway at 95th Street, where the man was taken into custody by Illinois State Police. Troopers are still on the scene tending to the man's horse.

Passing motorists and those taking trains on the Chicago Transit Authority's Red Line were seen snapping pictures and taking videos of the spectacle as it unfolded Monday afternoon.

Known as 'Dread Head Cowboy,' he had also been dubbed the 'Census Cowboy' by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as part of a promotional push to encourage city residents to fill out census forms.

