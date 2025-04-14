WATCH: Elephants form ‘alert circle' during earthquake at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

"Elephants have the ability to feel sound through their feet."

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBC Universal, Inc.

African Elephants at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park instinctively created an "alert circle" during the 5.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the San Diego area on Monday.

The action was caught on camera, as seen below. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance says elephants circle to protect the young and the entire herd from threats.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"Elephants have the ability to feel sound through their feet," The SDZWA said. "This video demonstrates the strong social family structure in elephant herds."

The herd consists of Ndlula, Umngani, Khosi, and youngsters Zuli and Mkhaya, who went back to normal after about 4 minutes, though they did stay close to one another, the zoo said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
A herd of elephants at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park jumped into action to protect their young after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the region.

The earthquake struck San Diego County with an epicenter near Julian at about 10:10 a.m. Monday. The temblor was felt from Los Angeles to Tijuana, Mexico and was followed by several aftershocks.

Follow NBC 7's live blog for updates on the earthquake.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 14 hours ago

Live updates: El Salvador won't return deported Maryland man to US

WNBA 41 mins ago

Tracking every pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft

Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us