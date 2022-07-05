WATCH: Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped Under Bus in Conn.

Several firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped under a CT Transit bus in Stamford on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets about 3 p.m. Officials said they received several 911 calls reporting the incident.

Responding officials said a woman was trapped under the front axle of a tandem-style CT Transit bus.

Crews said the woman was conscious, alert and able to talk to firefighters.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a video from the Stamford Fire Department, crews can be seen trying to get the woman out from under the bus.

Firefighters were able to rescue the woman by using high-pressure air bags. She was taken to Stamford Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Officials said the entire extrication process took 10 minutes.

“This was a valiant and flawless effort by Stamford firefighters that demonstrates their exceptional talents and the department's capabilities. Given the size and weight of this bus, we are very grateful that her injuries were not more serious," Deputy Chief Matt Palmer said.

Police are investigating the incident.