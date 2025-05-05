Animals and Wildlife

WATCH: Florida deputy in cowboy hat wrangles gator on high school campus

The gator was "safely relocated to a more suitable environment, far from the classroom," the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said on X.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The video was shared by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on April 24, and shows how deputies were able to trap a gator at Parrish Community High School.

In the edited footage, deputies first lasso the gator and then manage to put a rope around its snout.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Then one deputy in a cowboy hat gets on the animal and lifts its head, so they're able to tape its mouth shut. Someone in the background says, "Y'all make this look like you do this on the regular."

To which a deputy replies: "We do."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Then, the gator hisses and they say it is clearly "not happy."

Finally, with its legs and arms taped behind its back, the large reptile is hoisted and loaded onto the bed of a truck. A deputy comments that it's "the biggest fight we've had in a while."

The gator was "safely relocated to a more suitable environment, far from the classroom," the sheriff's office said on X.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 9 hours ago

Live updates: Trump to meet with Russian-American ballerina Ksenia Karelina

Trump Administration 33 mins ago

How big is Alcatraz? And other facts about the infamous prison Trump wants to reopen

The footage ends with the animal crawling down a ramp and into the water, as a deputy says, "That's pretty amazing."

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeFloridaAnimalsCaught on Camera
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us