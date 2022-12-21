Florida

WATCH: Florida Dominatrix Group Demands $250,000 Dungeon From Local City Council

The odd request happened during a commissioners' meeting in the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida Tuesday.

To one dominatrix, some South Florida lawmakers have been misbehaving lately.

A dominatrix trio headed by their latex leader, only known as “Miss Cave," showed up to a city commission meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Tuesday, and demanded the creation of a dungeon so local “Doms” and “Subs” can let loose their kinky selves.

The odd request happened as the city's commissioners were reviewing a nearly $1 million contract for a waste processing plant with Waste Management.

“I find it interesting that you would spend almost $1 million dollars to hide your secrets down the drain,” Miss Cave in front of the local lawmakers while wearing a full latex suit with only her mouth visible.

“I propose that you use a quarter of that million to support doms and subs in Broward County. Build a dungeon created for us, by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens,” she demanded.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, in BDSM culture, a "dom" means dominant, and "sub" is submissive.

Miss Cave then concluded her speech and welcomed all the commissioners to the dungeon for some "spanking."

