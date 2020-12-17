Conn. COVID Positivity Rate at 6.46%; 46 More Deaths Reported

The state’s coronavirus positivity rate has decreased to 6.46% as 46 more COVID-related deaths have been reported.

Connecticut’s COVID death toll is now 5,552.

Hospitalizations have decreased by just shy of 50, bringing the net total to 1,205. The hospitalization rate has stayed steady over the past week or so, which is a step in the right direction, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Of nearly 36,000 COVID tests performed, 2,321 came back positive.

Over 160,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the virus emerged in Connecticut in March.

On Wednesday, Connecticut's test positivity rate was at 7.41%.

As of Thursday, 1,982 COVID vaccines have been administered. Vaccination in nursing homes is expected to begin on Friday.

Pfizer's supply forecast has been reduced, however Connecticut's vaccine distribution has been partially offset by increased dosage per vial. Instead of five doses per vial, it is now believed that six vaccine doses are in each vial.

The governor announced Wednesday the Connecticut National Guard is in the process of setting back up a field hospital at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford on behalf of Hartford Hospital. Lamont said the field hospital will provide an additional approximately 600 beds.

The governor discussed the setup as "purely precautionary" as the state sees rising hospitalization numbers and usage of ICUs.

Lamont said as of right now, only the one at the convention center is being set up but the Guard stands ready to help with others if needed.

Governor Warns Families to Be Cautious This Holiday Season

Lamont is warning families to be cautious this holiday season to avoid a spike in COVID cases as we saw after Thanksgiving.

“It’s a time to be merry, but also a time to be cautious," Lamont said.

The governor put out a chart defining what activities are considered low risk, more risk and highest risk.

Staying within your household and joining other family and friends virtually is considered low-risk.

In-person, indoor gatherings in large, well-ventilated spaces are considered more risk. Having attendees from outside your household wearing masks and gatherings outside when possible is also considered more risk, according to the governor.

Highest risk activities include in-person, indoor gatherings in small or poorly ventilated spaces as well as attendees from outside your household not wearing masks.