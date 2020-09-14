coronavirus in connecticut

WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont Provides Update on Conn. Coronavirus Response

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be providing an update on Connecticut's coronavirus cases and response on Monday afternoon.

The news briefing will be held at 4 p.m. at the State Capitol and you can watch it live right here in this article.

The governor will also be providing the latest information on Connecticut's COVID-19 cases since Friday, when the data was last released.

U.S. & World

california wildfires 13 hours ago

Trump, Biden Facing Off on Wildfires, Climate Change

hurricane season 11 hours ago

5 Named Systems Now in Atlantic Basin, as Gulf Coast Braces for Hurricane Sally

Last week ended with three straight days in a row of a COVID-19 test positivity rate above 1% after the rate hovered under that mark for much of the last month.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us