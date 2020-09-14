WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont Provides Update on Conn. Coronavirus Response

Gov. Ned Lamont will be providing an update on Connecticut's coronavirus cases and response on Monday afternoon.

The news briefing will be held at 4 p.m. at the State Capitol and you can watch it live right here in this article.

The governor will also be providing the latest information on Connecticut's COVID-19 cases since Friday, when the data was last released.

Last week ended with three straight days in a row of a COVID-19 test positivity rate above 1% after the rate hovered under that mark for much of the last month.