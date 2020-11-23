43 More COVID Deaths, 4.8% Positivity Rate in Connecticut

There are 43 more COVID-related deaths and the positivity rate has decreased to 4.8% over the weekend.

The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 4,871.

With nearly 110,000 COVID-19 tests performed over the weekend, 5,271 came back positive.

Connecticut's average positivity rate over the past week is now 5.5%, which is a decrease from 5.8% on Friday.

The state's positivity rate was 6.63% on Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase, with a net increase of 27 over the weekend. That brings Connecticut's total hospitalizations to 875.

Hospitalizations are now at levels not seen since May and continue to climb.

Since schools reopened, in-person learning opportunities were available for over 350,000 Connecticut students, which is about 70% of students, according to CT Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona.

Over three million COVID-19 tests have now been performed in Connecticut since the virus emerged in March.

The growing number of cases comes amid new concerns over the Thanksgiving holiday and whether residents will travel to see family or have family members come into the state for a visit, despite the state's quarantine travel advisory impacting most of the region's states.

Gov. Ned Lamont is urging Connecticut residents to keep it small for the holidays, with no more more than 10 people at gatherings.

He is also warning people that a negative coronavirus test does not mean you can safely socialize.

Step Up CT Looking for Your Help

Step Up Connecticut is looking for your help in combating to COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is looking for residents to step up to become substitute teachers, volunteer at testing sites, work in a variety of roles in nursing homes or hospitals, distribute food to those who need to stay home, and more.

Volunteers and flexible staff are a critical part of how we can ensure that our residents have access to what they need, the state said.

The governor said there has never been a more important time to give back to the community.

Masks and necessary protective gear will be provided to those who want to help.

The governor said the state is looking for hundreds, maybe even thousands of people to help, based on their qualifications.

For more information, click here.

With multiple effective vaccines on the way, Johns Hopkins’ Dr. Joshua Sharfstein says this winter season will be the "last big battle" we face against COVID-19, but that winning the fight and saving lives will require a redoubled effort by everyone.

Breakdown of Chance to Catch COVID-19 on Thanksgiving by County

The state released a breakdown of how likely you are to catch COVID-19 this Thanksgiving.

The data is based on those who attend 10-person gatherings.

Fairfield County - 24% chance

Hartford County - 20% chance

Litchfield County - 19% chance

Middlesex County - 18% chance

New Haven County - 23% chance

New London - 14% chance

Tolland County - 16% chance

Windham County - 16% chance

"What they're really meant to tell you is there is risk," Lamont said.