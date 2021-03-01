WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news briefing on Monday afternoon and provide an update on the state's vaccine rollout efforts.
The briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. and you can stream it here live in this article.
Starting today, people 55 and over and educators can start making appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut.
Eligible educators and childcare providers include pre-K through grade 12 teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff.
This does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school.