WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont to Hold News Briefing on COVID-19

Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday afternoon on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, including an update on Connecticut's distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The phone line to help Connecticut residents sign up for appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine will be open longer, starting today.

The state Department of Public Health and the United Way of Connecticut are expanding availability and access to vaccine scheduling through the state’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line, 877-918-2224.

Starting today, the phone line to schedule appointments will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.

Last week, Lamont said residents 65 years and older might begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine “within 10 days or so,” depending on the flow of vaccine into Connecticut from the federal government.

“The rollout is going to be sort of what it was for 75 (years) and over,” Lamont said.

Connecticut has allowed people to sign up for vaccination appointments in multiple ways, including online, by telephone, and through various health care providers.

While Lamont acknowledged it could take longer, possibly two weeks, until the 65-plus cohort can get the shot, he noted there has been progress in getting older people vaccinated. In some towns, he said, 80 percent of residents who are 75 years and older have received their first dose

