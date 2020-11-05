WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont to Provide Update on Conn. Coronavirus Response, Red Alert Towns List

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to provide an update on Connecticut's coronavirus cases and response in a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

The news conference is set to take place at 4 p.m. and will be available to stream live in this article.

The governor is also expected to provide an update on which towns meet the "Red Alert" and "Orange Alert" status.

As of last Thursday, there were 30 towns under Red Alert status.

The state has started a color-coded alert system that places each city and town in a category based on its COVID-19 rate.

Red is the highest alert level and municipalities in that category have the option to roll back to a more restrictive phase two of reopening rather than remain in phase three, which the state is in now.

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 4.2% Wednesday, with net hospitalizations down slightly from the day before.

There were 12,550 tests reported Wednesday, of which 530 came back positive. There are 374 people current hospitalized in the state, a net decrease of seven from the day before. Eleven new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 4,645.

The state is set to roll back some COVID-19 reopening options on Friday, moving to what the governor is calling Phase 2.1. It includes a reduction in indoor capacity for restaurants and event venues, and a 9:30 p.m. curfew for dine-in service. The governor was careful to say that they do not believe restaurants following the COVID-19 guidelines are the direct cause of any outbreaks, but with concerns about community spread, they believe the move is necessary to protect public health.