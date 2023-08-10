NOAA predicts ‘above-average' 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season in updated forecast

The NOAA has released their updated predictions for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. It has increased the likelihood of greater hurricane activity and believes there will be an 'above-normal' season.

The original outlook released in May predicted a 30% chance but now believe there will be a 60% chance of an 'above-normal' season.

According to forecasters, the NOAA is predicting the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season to have about 14-21 named storms with 6-11 that could become hurricanes and 2-5 that could become major hurricanes.

So far this year, the Atlantic has seen five storms that have reached tropical storm strength with one hurricane already. The average storm season has about 14 named storms.

“The main climate factors expected to influence the 2023 Atlantic hurricane activity are the ongoing El Nino and the warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, including record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “Considering those factors, the updated outlook calls for more activity, so we urge everyone to prepare now for the continuing season.”

The NOAA also said they are monitoring the conditions from El Nino and give it a 95% chance to continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter.

El Nino phenomenon usually results in atmospheric conditions which help lessen the tropical activity in the Atlantic, but this year those conditions have been slow to develop, according to the official outlook.