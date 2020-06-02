coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: RI Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

The state had reported 15,112 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 732 deaths.

By Young-Jin Kim

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was set to update the public on the state's response to the novel coronavirus, Tuesday.

Raimondo was expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

The state had reported 15,112 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 732 deaths.

U.S. & World

Minneapolis 13 hours ago

Live Updates: NYC Imposes Week-Long Curfew; Social Media Goes Dark for #BlackoutTuesday

Joe Biden 13 hours ago

9 States, DC Vote Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Social Unrest

The scheduled remarks come a day after Rhode Island began Phase 2 of its reopening plan, during which personal care services such as hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and massage therapists are allowed to reopen.

Restaurants offering indoor dining will be required to do so at 50% capacity and on a reservation-only basis. Self-serve stations such as buffets will not be allowed, and customers and staff will be required to wear masks.

Also opening Monday were gyms, Providence Place and Warwick Mall.

During Phase 2, state parks and beaches will open with capacity limitations and social distancing restrictions. There will not be restrictions on parking, lifeguards will be on duty and concessions and bathrooms and changing rooms will be able at that time.

On Monday, Raimondo announced all child care centers that have had their reopening plans approver will be allowed to reopen.

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus in new englandrhode island coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us