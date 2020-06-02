WATCH LIVE: RI Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was set to update the public on the state's response to the novel coronavirus, Tuesday.

Raimondo was expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

The state had reported 15,112 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 732 deaths.

The scheduled remarks come a day after Rhode Island began Phase 2 of its reopening plan, during which personal care services such as hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and massage therapists are allowed to reopen.

Restaurants offering indoor dining will be required to do so at 50% capacity and on a reservation-only basis. Self-serve stations such as buffets will not be allowed, and customers and staff will be required to wear masks.

Also opening Monday were gyms, Providence Place and Warwick Mall.

During Phase 2, state parks and beaches will open with capacity limitations and social distancing restrictions. There will not be restrictions on parking, lifeguards will be on duty and concessions and bathrooms and changing rooms will be able at that time.

On Monday, Raimondo announced all child care centers that have had their reopening plans approver will be allowed to reopen.