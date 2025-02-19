Donald Trump

President Trump arrives in South Florida for summit in Miami Beach

The summit will gather some of the top global financial experts and tech executives to address issues and potential solutions for climate change, artificial intelligence and the global investment landscape.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump arrived in South Florida Wednesday morning and will attend the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Miami Beach.

NBC6 crews were there when Air Force One landed at Miami International Airport.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The summit will gather some of the top global financial experts and tech executives to address issues and potential solutions for climate change, artificial intelligence and the global investment landscape.

The conference will be held at the Faena Hotel and Forum for three consecutive days.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

TikTok CEO Shou Crew is listed as one of the featured speakers at the summit, the theme of which is "Invest with Purpose."

Miami Beach police warned drivers and residents that significant traffic delays were expected in the city "due to a VIP visit."

U.S. & World

Food & Drink 9 mins ago

There's an egg shortage. How do I make mine last longer?

Air travel 12 mins ago

At least 2 killed when small planes collide midair at Arizona airport

They said the impacts on traffic would be felt as early as 9 a.m.

"Intermittent and extended road closures will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Please plan accordingly," police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us