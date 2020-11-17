Watch These 2 Teens on ‘The Voice' Absolutely Nail a John Legend Song in Front of Him

Singing on "The Voice" is already nerve-wracking but to perform a song John Legend recorded in front of him is next level.

But that's exactly what Carter Rubin, 14, and Larriah Jackson, 15, had to do on Monday night's episode of the show when they sang Meghan Trainor's "Like I'm Gonna Lose You," which the pop star sang with Legend.

"You both were just wonderful," Legend said after the two sang. "Usually I'm very judgy when it comes to songs that I recorded but I was thoroughly impressed with your take on the song."

"I thought you found new places to go with the song," he added, then guilted Rubin for not choosing his team in the blind auditions.

"Why are you shaming a 14-year-old?" fellow coach Kelly Clarkson quipped.

"Yeah, pick on the 15-year-old if you're gonna pick on somebody, so much older!" country star Blake Shelton chimed in.

Legend wasn't the only one singing their praises.

"When (Rubin) came in on his first half of the chorus, I was like, 'Whoa! What the hell is this kid doing now?'" Shelton said after the performance.

Their coach, singer Gwen Stefani, had to pick between the two to determine which would advance to the next level of competition.

"OK so this might take a minute," she joked. "Every second that goes by I keep changing my mind. Larriah was a one-chair turn, and then we get into rehearsals and Larriah blows us away."

"My dream on this show is to work with young artists and I've got two of them here that I think are so magical," she said, before chastising host and member of the TODAY family, Carson Daly, for pressuring her to decide.

"Ultimately, Carter has a little bit more of a unique sound to his voice and a unique gift being so young and a male," she explained. "He has such a beautiful tone."

But Stefani couldn't give up on Jackson — she "saved" her by pressing her button several times as the teen walked off the stage.

"Larriah, since rehearsals I have not stopped thinking about you," the pop singer said. "You have like so much to give to the world, I just feel it! I'm so happy I got to save you."

Rubin and Jackson are some of the youngest contestants this season on the show, though there are a few other teenagers they'll have to beat next week in the battle rounds.

