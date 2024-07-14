Donald Trump

WATCH: Trump rushed off stage after shots fired at Pennsylvania rally

The former president was seen with blood on his ear and face as Secret Service rushed him offstage.

By Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cameras were rolling for former President Donald Trump's speech at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday when gunshots rang out, providing footage of the moments Secret Service agents swarmed Trump and rushed him offstage.

The former president was seen to have blood on his ear and face, but is said to be safe after the incident.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The shooter and a spectator at the rally are confirmed dead, and two other spectators were critically injured.

Follow live updates on the incident here.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us