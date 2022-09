You can never get enough strawberries, and they are good for so many things. So before summer says goodbye, Anna Rossi is taking full advantage of making some homemade ice cream while the sweet berries are still in season.

Make it at home and your family will lick it up before it even has a chance to melt.

She is also giving us a taste of one of her family's favorite Danish desserts -- that's easier to make and eat than to pronounce.

It's all in this episode of The Chef's Pantry. Watch above!

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Everyone loves chicken salad, but wouldn't it be great if you could mix it up once in a while? Anna Rossi's got you covered with two recipes for the lunchtime staple in this episode of The Chef's Pantry.