‘We Want Action': CT NAACP Outraged After Noose Discovery at Future Amazon Site

There are growing demands for action amid a noose controversy at an Amazon facility under construction in Windsor.

The state and the feds are now offering to help find whoever is responsible for potentially six nooses there.

Now the CT NAACP is condemning what happened and calling for others to stand with it from political leaders to law enforcement to Amazon itself.

“We are particularly outraged by these offenses,” said Corrie Betts, CT NAACP State Conference criminal justice chair.

The NAACP is calling for a complete and thorough investigation into what’s been going on at an Amazon fulfillment center being built on Kennedy Road in Windsor.

Police say one noose and possibly five others were found inside the facility this week.

“We want action. We want accountability. We want to make sure that everyone in this particular community is safe,” said Scot X. Esdaile, CT NAACP State Conference president.

Windsor Police are investigating after a noose and possibly several others were discovered recently at an Amazon facility being built in town.

The NAACP say they are concerned that after the first noose was found on Tuesday that five suspected ones were found on Thursday despite a police investigation already underway.

And they raised questions about the online retailer’s history with race-related issues and its response to the incident here so far.

“Why aren’t they sending a strong message to the community and to Windsor and to the state of Connecticut that this type of behavior will not be tolerated?” said Esdaile.

In statement to NBC Connecticut, an Amazon spokesperson wrote in part:

“We’re deeply disturbed by this incident. Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace – whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational.”

Amazon says it and others are actively working with law enforcement, with now the state also offering help.

“The Windsor Police Department knows the Division of Scientific Services, the state lab, stands ready to expedite any evidence submitted in relation to this case,” said Brian Foley, assistant to the Public Safety commissioner.

Others are available to join too with an FBI spokesperson writing:

“We at the FBI are in direct contact with Windsor PD and offering our assistance if and when needed.”

The CT NAACP says it is setting up a meeting with the Windsor Police.

We reached out to police for an update on the case but have not yet heard back.

A $5,000 reward for information is being offered.