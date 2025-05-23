Weather alert system, runway lights weren't working at San Diego airport before deadly jet crash

The weather alert system and runway lights weren’t working at a foggy San Diego airport where a private jet was planning to land before it crashed.

That’s according to Dan Baker of the National Transportation Safety Board. He said investigators haven’t determined a cause of the crash on Thursday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He says the weather alert system at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport was down at the time of the crash due to an unrelated power surge. He says the pilot instead got weather information from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar about four miles north.

The runway lights were also down.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The plane crashed about two miles from the airport.

This is a developing story