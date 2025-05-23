Air travel

Weather alert system, runway lights weren't working at San Diego airport before deadly jet crash

An official said the weather alert system at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport was down at the time of the crash due to an unrelated power surge.

The weather alert system and runway lights weren’t working at a foggy San Diego airport where a private jet was planning to land before it crashed.

That’s according to Dan Baker of the National Transportation Safety Board. He said investigators haven’t determined a cause of the crash on Thursday.

He says the weather alert system at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport was down at the time of the crash due to an unrelated power surge. He says the pilot instead got weather information from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar about four miles north.

The runway lights were also down.

The plane crashed about two miles from the airport.

This is a developing story

Air travel
