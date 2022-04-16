Wendy Rieger

Wendy Rieger, NBC4 Washington Reporter, Dies From Brain Cancer at 65

“We lost our smart, vibrant, wonderful Wendy Rieger today,” the news station said in a statement on Twitter

Wendy Rieger, a longtime NBC4 Washington anchor and reporter, died Saturday after a battle with brain cancer.

"We lost our smart, vibrant, wonderful Wendy Rieger today," the news station said in a statement on Twitter. "She had so many passions and lived life sharing them with everyone she could."

Rieger, 65, was diagnosed with cancer almost a year ago and underwent surgery and treatment. Her cancer returned aggressively a few weeks ago, the station said.

In an update Friday, the station said she had been placed in hospice. She died while holding her hands with her husband, Dan.

