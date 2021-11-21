West Hollywood Holds Virtual Transgender Day of Remembrance Ceremony

West Hollywood held a virtual Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony Saturday, featuring a reading of names of people killed as a result of anti-transgender violence.

The ceremony included a speech by the Rev. Valerie Spencer and tributes by soul singer LZ Love and the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles. It is available on demand on West Hollywood's YouTube page, www.youtube.com/wehotv.

Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman killed in 1998.

“This year, at least 46 transgender individuals in this country and hundreds more around the world were killed in horrifying acts of violence,” President Joe Biden said in a Transgender Day of Remembrance statement. “Each of these lives was precious. Each of them deserved freedom, justice and joy.”

“Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we mourn those we lost in the deadliest year on record for transgender Americans, as well as the countless other transgender people -- disproportionately Black and brown transgender women and girls -- who face brutal violence, discrimination and harassment.”

“Transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know. But no person should have to be brave just to live in safety and dignity,” the president's statement continued. “Today, we remember. Tomorrow -- and every day -- we must continue to act.”