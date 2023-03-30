What Other Legal Troubles Donald Trump Faces Besides NY Hush Money Payments Case

The New York hush-money case is among several legal woes former President Donald Trump is facing.

Trump faces investigations regarding his businesses, his time in office (including his efforts to stay in office) as well as his time since leaving the White House.

Some Democrats say the case in Manhattan pales in comparison to the more-serious potential charges Trump could face.

"If I were the grand wizard, I would have said to wait on this one. With all the crimes he has likely committed, and for this to go first, gives him the ability to be the martyr that he wants to be," said political analyst Dan Gerstein.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Here's a breakdown of some of his legal battles elsewhere, and a couple others in New York.

Trump is the first commander-in-chief in U.S. history to be criminally indicted.

MAR-A-LAGO

The Justice Department is investigating his retention of top secret government documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, after leaving the White House, as well as possible efforts to obstruct that probe.

As part of that inquiry, agents and prosecutors have spent months interviewing multiple people close to Trump, including an aide who was seen on surveillance video moving boxes of documents at the property.

A grand jury in Washington has been hearing evidence in the investigation. Prosecutors last year granted limited immunity to one close Trump ally to secure his testimony.

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/national-international/biden-classified-docs-vs-trump-classified-docs-here-are-the-key-differences/4040305/

GEORGIA ELECTION AND JAN. 6 INSURRECTION

Federal investigators are also still probing the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to overturn the election Trump falsely claimed was stolen. The DOJ is looking into the events of that day after having received the report from a congressional committee that stated Trump should be held responsible.

Portions of a report from a special grand jury in Georgia that investigated whether Trump and his allies illegally interfered in the 2020 election in Georgia shows jurors believed “one or more witnesses” committed perjury and urged local prosecutors to bring charges. The former president never testified, but the report didn't foreclose the possibility of other charges.

After his 2020 election loss, Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and urged him to “find 11,780 votes” — just enough to overtake Democrat Joe Biden and overturn Trump’s narrow loss in the state.

That Jan. 2 phone call was part of the monthslong investigation by a special grand jury in Atlanta investigating whether crimes were committed as part of the pressure campaign to overturn Trump’s defeat.

Among those who were questioned by the special grand jury are Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Trump lawyer; Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina; and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Prosecutors have advised Giuliani and Georgia Republicans who served as fake electors that they are at risk of being indicted. The fake electors signed a certificate asserting Trump had won the election and declaring themselves the state’s electors, even though Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors had already been certified.

Trump and his allies have denied any wrongdoing, and he has repeatedly described his phone call to Raffensperger as “perfect.” The former president's attorneys filed a motion on Monday asking that the special grand jury report looking into the 2020 election be "quashed and expunged."

The 51-page filing asks that all evidence stemming from the special grand jury be deemed unconstitutional. It also requests that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis be disqualified from further investigation of the matter.

Among the incidents Willis reviewed was Trump's Jan. 2021 phone call with Raffensperger.

A grand jury tasked with investigating hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels has voted to indict former President Donald Trump, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

ELSEWHERE IN NEW YORK

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Trump and the Trump Organization, saying it misled banks and tax authorities about the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.

That lawsuit, which is pending, could lead to civil penalties against the company if the Democratic attorney general prevails. She wants $250 million and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.

In the meantime, a judge has appointed an independent monitor to watch the company.

In another case, the Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud in December for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars. Trump himself was not on trial. The company was fined $1.6 million.

Erica Byfield reporting on the verdict of the Trump Organization's fraud case.