‘Severe geomagnetic storm watch' means Northern Lights are visible across CT

The strongest solar storm in more than 20 years has reached earth, and the Northern Lights are visible all across Connecticut.

The National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued its first “severe geomagnetic storm watch” in nearly 20 years and part of the impact is that you just may be able to see the Northern Lights in Connecticut.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center said large sunspot groups and strong solar flares led to the issuance of the Space Weather Prediction Center’s first Severe G4 Geomagnetic Storm Watch since January 2005.

Large sunspot groups and strong solar flares led to the issuance of SWPC's first G4 Watch since 2005... pic.twitter.com/oi55cTPXhP — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) May 9, 2024

And, the Space Weather Prediction Center said the aurora might be visible over much of the northern half of the country, and maybe as far south as Alabama to northern California.

In Connecticut, there is a chance you will be able to see the Northern Lights on Friday night into early Saturday morning as the skies clear of clouds.

For you to see the Northern Lights, it must be dark. Get away from city lights for the best chance of seeing them.

The Space Weather Prediction Center said the best aurora is usually between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

There have only been three “severe” geomagnetic storms since the current solar cycle began in December 2019.

“A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth. These storms result from variations in the solar wind that produces major changes in the currents, plasmas, and fields in Earth’s magnetosphere,” according to the Space Weather Prediction Center website.

The last G4 storm hit Earth in March, and the last G5 storm hit in October 2003, causing power outages in Sweden, according to SWPC.

Eversource said it has been closely following several forecast models and preparing as necessary, as with any hazardous weather approaching our area.

They said they are monitoring for any geomagnetic disturbance-related activity on the system.

ISO NE has the lead on these type of weather situations and would make any decisions regarding necessary system operating actions, according to Eversource.

They said they will have the proper staffing for Saturday and are in regular communication with ISO NE.