What to Know: 3 Killed in Maine Shooting Rampage

Thomas Bonfanti is charged with murder in connection to the Downeast Maine shootings

By Abby Vervaeke

Thomas Bonfanti, 63, of Northfield, Maine, as seen on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Bonfanti was charged with a single count of murder following a spate of shootings in which three people were killed and a further injured.
Washington County Jail via AP

Three people were killed and a fourth person injured in shootings in Machias and Jonesboro on Monday.

Thomas Bonfanti, 63, of Northfield was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shootings in Washington County.

The shooting victims have been identified as Shawn Currey, 57, Samuel Powers, 33, and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49. An unnamed woman injured in the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital. State police said that the woman was alive during a news conference Monday night.

According to state police, Bonfanti knew all of the victims.

The Portland Press Herald reported that the shootings began at 10:45 a.m. on Monday when Bonfanti drove to a home in Machias. Minutes after his arrival, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call. Currey’s body and the injured woman were found inside.

At 11 a.m., a second 911 call was reported from a Jonesboro home where police found Powers’ body. At 11:20 a.m., police found Flynn’s body at a third home in Machias.

Shortly after, police received information that Bonfanti was in Machias at the American Legion Post 9 building.

Police arrested Bonfanti at the American Legion hall where he was found unarmed, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Schools in the Machias school district went into a hard lockdown after police alerted them of the shootings, school officials said. The lockdown was lifted shortly after noon.

