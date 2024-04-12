Live: Watch coverage of victory parade and rally for 2024 champion UConn Huskies

The state is celebrating the national champion UConn men’s basketball team on Saturday with a parade in downtown Hartford and a rally outside the XL Center in Hartford.

The Huskies, who are now back-to-back national champions, secured their sixth national title on Monday night when they defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, 75-60, in the NCAA finals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The celebration to congratulate the 2024 NCAA National Championship win started with a parade and will continue with a rally.

A large crowd gathered for the parade to see the team and congratulate them,

On Friday, the day before the parade and rally, UConn's Donovan Clingan, of Bristol, announced that he will enter his name in the NBA draft.

His father, Bill Clingan, was at the parade on Saturday and talked about his son’s decision and what UConn has meant to him.

“UConn’s meant everything to Donovan and our family. It’s just been amazing. You know, he’s going through the process. We’ve got to go through it. We’ll see how it goes,” Bill Clingan said.

“I know he’s going to do well,” he added.

The rally will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. There will be blue and white confetti and comments from Coach Dan Hurley, several players, Gov. Ned Lamont and others.

Here is what you need to know about the parade route, parking, who will be taking part in the parade and rally, where to find public bathrooms and more.

Where to park

On-street parking is free on Saturday, but on-street parking along the parade route and near the rally will be off-limits.

Many Downtown Hartford parking lots and garages will offer discounted event parking.

Find more on parking options here: Parking (hartford.com)

Road closures

Roads will be closed for a block in every direction of the parade route at 10 a.m.

Asylum Avenue will be closed from Main Street to Ann Uccello Street

Pearl Street will be closed from Main Street to Ann Uccello Street

All of Jewel Street will be closed

All of Trinity Street will be closed

Trumbull Street between Pearl Street and Church Street will be closed until 3 p.m. The extended closure is to remove stages and apparatus and for crews to be able to clean up safely.

Police said this will be a fluid operation and the traffic division will determine when roads will re-open.

Public transportation

If you plan to get there by public transportation, you can find options here. Get Around ⋆ Hartford Has It

Find information on changes to CTFastrak service online here. Plan your trip, see schedules, read system alerts and news | CTtransit - Connecticut DOT-owned bus service

Public restrooms

There are public restrooms at the following locations:

State Capitol grounds, west side parking area at the State Capitol

Bushnell Park, near the corner of Elm Street and Trinity Street and on the northeast side of Bushnell Park

Trumbull Street, near the corner of Trumbull Street and Church and near the XL Center

When is the UConn celebration parade

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Where is the UConn celebration parade

The parade stepped off from the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.

From there, it will proceed north on Trinity Street, go through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, turn right (east) onto Jewell Street, turn left (north) onto Trumbull Street, and end at the intersection of Asylum Street and Trumbull Street.

How to share your photos and video

Parade lineup

This is who will be taking part in the parade. The order is subject to change.

Hartford Police Department Color Guard

UConn Fire Truck

Hartford Business Improvement District

Magic Soul Drumline

Eversource

UConn Cheerleading Alumni Association

Nassau RE

CT Army National Guard

FoxSports 97.9 FM

Two Roads Brewing

Fly By Night Jugglers & Stilt Walkers

Travelers

Avelo Airlines

Coca-Cola

Waterbury Career Academy High School Band Drum Line & Drill Team

CT Realtors

New England Honda

UCONN Health

Hartford Athletic

Miller Lite

Casella Waste Systems

Key Bank

Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corp.

Mohegan Sun

Bears Smokehouse Barbecue

Hartford HealthCare

LAZ Parking

Deep River Junior Ancient Fife & Drum Corps

U.S. Congressional Legislators

Connecticut Legislators

UConn VIPs

UConn Police

UConn Cheerleaders, Costumed Mascot, and Jonathan the Husky

UConn Pep Band

UConn Men's Basketball Team, Coaches, Director of Athletics on Peter Pan Bus

When is the UConn rally

The rally will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Where is the UConn rally

It will be held outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street.

Who will speak at the rally

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz

Gov. Ned Lamont

UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict

UConn Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley

UConn student-athlete Donovan Clingan

UConn student-athlete Alex Karaban

UConn student-athlete Cam Spencer

UConn student-athlete Tristen Newton

“For the second year in a row, the UConn men’s basketball team wowed the nation by dominating the NCAA tournament, and now it’s time for Connecticut to give them the victory celebration they deserve,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “I urge basketball fans from all over Connecticut to come to Hartford on Saturday morning and show the Huskies how much this team means to our state and how proud we are of their accomplishments.”

Lamont’s office said no state or city funding is used. The parade and rally organizers are relying on private donations and business sponsorships to finance the event.

How to watch the parade

NBC Connecticut will have live coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. It will be on air, online and wherever you watch us on streaming platforms.

Learn more about the parade here. UConn Victory Parade ⋆ Hartford Has It