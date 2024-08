What to watch on the Democratic National Convention's fourth and final day in Chicago

The Democratic National Convention will kick off its fourth and final night on Thursday.

After a week of Democrats’ most prominent figures rallying the party faithful, Vice President Kamala Harris will accept her party’s nomination during a speech in which she is widely expected to offer her vision and policy agenda to the American people.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The theme of the final night is “For Our Future,” according to convention organizers.

Only weeks ago, the Democratic Party was wracked by debates over whether President Joe Biden should step aside as the party’s nominee and over the party’s general message and values ahead of the 2024 election. In the weeks since Biden decided to stand down, however, left-of-center politics has coalesced around Harris in an unprecedented switch at the top of the party ticket.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

While Harris' candidacy has unleashed a high level of enthusiasm and determination among Democrats, she is still defining her policy priorities and the ideological direction she will take the party. Last Friday, she unveiled her first major policy goal when she announced a raft of economic policies meant to lower the cost of living for working- and middle-class Americans.

The pop star Pink is set to headline the final night of the convention. The Rev. Al Sharpton, the prominent civil rights leader, has also announced he will speak.

More details on the schedule are expected to be released at a 9 a.m. CT press conference with a full schedule later Thursday.

“We are beyond ridiculous tweets and lies and foolery,” Oprah Winfrey said Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention.