What We Know About the Nine Monkeypox Cases Identified in the US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified nine cases of monkeypox across seven U.S. states, officials said Thursday: in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia and Washington. However, the agency did not clarify whether all of the cases have been confirmed.

The first U.S. case this year was confirmed in Massachusetts last week: a man who recently traveled to Canada. He was hospitalized on May 12 and remains in good condition, the state’s health department said.

The second patient arrived at New York City's Bellevue Hospital on May 19 and tested positive for orthopoxvirus, a category of viruses that includes monkeypox, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. In a statement on Thursday, the department said "CDC tests did not conclusively identify the monkeypox virus," but the patient was "presumptively diagnosed with monkeypox."

Two cases identified in Salt Lake County, Utah, were among adults living in the same household who began experiencing symptoms after traveling internationally to an area with monkeypox cases earlier this month, the Salt Lake County Health Department said. Florida has two confirmed monkeypox cases, with at least one related to international travel, CDC officials said Monday.

Three recent cases identified in California, Washington and Virginia also appeared to be linked to international travel in each of the patients.

