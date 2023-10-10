WhatsApp says warnings of a cyberattack targeting Jewish people are baseless

Meta's WhatsApp messaging company says that forwarded messages stoking fears about potential cyberattacks targeting Jewish people have no basis in reality.

The warnings appear to have begun circulating Saturday on numerous online platforms.

On Saturday evening, crypto influencer Scott Melker, who has almost 1 million followers on X, posted the warning asking that people share it. The warning says that hackers will try to get people to download a file through WhatsApp called "Seismic Waves CARD" that can quickly enable phone hacking. It's been viewed almost 250,000 times. Melker has a verified account which is eligible for monetization on the platform.

No idea if this is true, but better safe than sorry.



Warning coming out of Israel re cyber attacks:



Some people are going to upload pictures of the fighting in Jewish settlements on WhatsApp

The file is called Seismic Waves CARD.



Do not open it, it will hack your phone in 10… — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) October 7, 2023

