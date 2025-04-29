‘Where did I send my husband?': DC widow sues over failed cremation in Maryland

Some of the details included in this story may be disturbing to readers.

“Just celebrated my 15-year anniversary on Friday the 25th. It was the first, most loneliest anniversary ever,” said Laura Dorsey, whose husband, Ronald, died in November.

The couple didn't have much money or life insurance. She said she got a voucher through D.C. to help cover the cost of cremation services at Heaven Bound, which did cremations in Charles County, Maryland, for years.

Months later, she still doesn't have his ashes or his death certificate, and the business is now closed.

“That's my best friend,” Dorsey said. “We need answers.”

Dorsey said one of the business owners assured her she'd be able to pick up her late husband's ashes, but she's not been able to reach anyone at Heaven Bound since Jan. 2.

“And to hear nothing at all, no text back, no nothing, no email, no nothing,” Dorsey said. “I left several messages, every day left two or three messages, let me know something, let me know something,”

With nowhere else to turn, she recently got an attorney and filed a $10 million lawsuit against the company and its owners, Rosa and Bandon Williams, claiming fraud and other allegations.

“This lawsuit is about lying, stealing and cheating,” said Cedric Lewis, Dorsey’s attorney. “It’s nothing less than evil. It’s malicious conduct, and it’s greed, greed, greed.”

The business was shut down by the state in January, according to Maryland records with the State Board of Morticians and funeral directors.

Among the findings during a 2024 inspection: bodies being stacked, a "strong odor of decomposing remains" and "flies coming out of boxes containing human bodies."

Then, in February, the state revoked the business's permit, citing more disturbing findings and complaints dating back to 2017.

“I was totally unaware of this,” Dorsey said. “What type of place, where did I send my husband?”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore called the circumstances surrounding Heaven Bound "disgraceful" and has ordered a review of the Morticians and Funeral Directors Board to see if changes in law or regulations are needed.

Dorsey said no one has been able to tell her anything. She doesn't know if her husband's body was even cremated.

“Good, bad or indifferent, I just want to know,” she said. “He's not at rest until I find out.”

Dorsey said she's still hoping for closure for her and her husband, who was a veteran.

NBC Washington has not been able to reach the owners of Heaven Bound for comment.