Where is the NFL Draft in 2023, 2024 and beyond? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL Draft is annually one of the most exciting events on the league calendar, as 32 teams leave the yearly late-April event with tons of hope for the future.

For decades, the NFL Draft took place in New York City, mainly located at Radio City Music Hall. However, over the past few years, the event has taken place in multiple locations with Las Vegas most recently hosting the 2022 Draft.

Let's take a look at the future host cities and when the NFL Draft is expected to roll through town.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 27, and run through Saturday, April 29.

Where is the 2023 NFL Draft going to be held?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be hosted by Kansas City. The event will be at the iconic Union Station which is near the city's World War I Museum and Memorial.

Who is hosting the 2024 NFL Draft?

Detroit was awarded the 2024 NFL Draft in March 2022, beating out finalists Green Bay and Washington D.C.

Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit will serve as the site for three-day event.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The NFL has not announced the exact dates yet for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

Will the 2025 NFL Draft be held in Green Bay?

An official decision hasn't been announced by the league but Yahoo Sports’ NFL insider Charles Robinson reported in May 2022 that Wisconsin would "probably" get a chance to host the 2025 NFL Draft after losing to Detroit as a finalist for the 2024 event.